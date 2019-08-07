Orion Strategies hires new member in Pittsburgh

Press Release:

CARNEGIE, PA. — Orion Strategies, a multi-state strategic communications firm, has recently hired Julie Jameson as a Public Relations Assistant in its Pittsburgh office. Since opening an office in Pittsburgh, Orion Strategies has been able to continue expanding its work serving local, regional, and national clients in its public relations and community outreach needs.

Julie Jameson

Jameson earned a degree from Duquesne University in Corporate Communication with an educational focus in public relations, marketing, and rhetoric. Her professional experience has been in public relations as well as event marketing and planning.

“Through my time studying communication and rhetoric, I came to value the importance of a strong, accurate message, which is why I like the idea of helping others communicate their mission and brand effectively,” Jameson said. “This is what makes Orion Strategies a great match, as they work to help clients communicate meaningful messages to communities and stakeholders through creative strategies.”

Jameson will be working under Brittany Ramos, Senior Account Executive in the Pittsburgh office, as Orion Strategies continues to work with clients on making a positive impact in their communities.

Orion Strategies is a strategic communications firm focusing on public relations, government affairs, grassroots advocacy, polling, research and creative services.