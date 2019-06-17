Opinion: U.S. Representative Miller on 2020 funding bills

By U.S. Representative Carol Miller, R-W.Va.

Third Congressional District

This week in Washington we debated the first of many FY2020 funding bills. I was honored to speak on the House floor and offer an amendment that passed 421-3. My amendment added $2 million in funding for Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome research. We must do all we can to protect future generations and our precious children suffering from the opioid epidemic that is plaguing our community.

U.S. Representative Carol Miller, R-W.Va.

Additionally, a bridge was named in honor of U.S. Army CPT Benjamin Ronk in Wayne County. Captain Ronk spent 25 years in the Army flying medivac helicopters during two tours in Iraq and two tours in Afghanistan. Captain Ronk returned bringing the war home with him and unfortunately ended his life in 2016. PTSD is a tragedy that hits many of our veterans. If you or a loved one needs assistance please reach out to any of my district offices (contact information below), we are here to help.



Friday night I had the opportunity to speak at Boy’s State. These young leaders are so impressive, and I congratulate them on their interest to public service from an early age. I challenged each of them to use their gifts to make the world a better place than it was when they got here, and to be an inspiration to the next generation of leaders.



As always, do not hesitate to reach out to any of my offices in Washington, Huntington, Beckley, and Bluefield. I am here to help you and greatly value your input: https://miller.house.gov/contact

