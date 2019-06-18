Opinion: Settling W.Va. court’s separation of powers issue important for future

From The Journal of Martinsburg, W.Va.:

Most West Virginians who were upset and outraged about last year’s impeachment summer, involving state Supreme Court members, probably would prefer to forget about it. It is over and done with — except for one critical detail.

Three of the high court’s five members were replaced as a result of the scandal. One was convicted of multiple crimes of corruption. Another pleaded guilty. The third resigned rather than face the wrath of state legislators.

But an important issue involving separation of powers between the judicial and legislative branches of government remains unresolved. …

