Opinion: Rethinking how W.Va. emerges from COVID

By Mike Myer

The Intelligencer of Wheeling, W.Va.

Gov. Jim Justice already has earned a starring role in the history books for the way in which he has led West Virginians through what for many is the toughest time of their lives. Though, as Justice points out, every one of the more than 560 Mountain State lives lost to COVID-19 is precious, we have managed thus far to escape the level of tragedy visited upon most other states.

What next? Can it be time for us to turn the lemons of decades into lemonade in West Virginia?

There’s reason to believe Justice may be thinking in such terms. And why not?

For one thing, the governor already has speculated that the time may be ripe for dramatic action aimed at modernizing our economy. He has suggested eliminating the state income tax may be a good first move in that direction…

To read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/opinion/local-columns/2020/11/rethinking-how-w-va-emerges-from-covid/