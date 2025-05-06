OPINION: Reading for Fun is Fading – and That’s a Problem

By Cheryl Stahle, Academic Administrator for West Virginia Virtual Academy

Reading for enjoyment is becoming a lost habit among today’s youth, as more and more students struggle with the foundational skills needed to read effectively. Learning to read is challenging—it requires patience and persistence, especially because English is not a purely phonetic language. With 44 speech sounds and over 240 letter patterns in the basic English language, students must be exposed to a variety of texts early and often to build and reinforce these critical skills.

So, why has there been such a dramatic decline in reading among 13-year-olds over the past 30 years? While multiple factors play a role, recent research points to a central issue: too many children are falling behind in foundational reading skills and are not catching up. The early years—Kindergarten through third grade—are critical for developing these skills, making early instruction vitally important.

According to the 2024 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) Report Card, 40% of fourth graders perform below the basic achievement level in reading. That’s four out of ten students. Furthermore, children who aren’t proficient readers by fourth grade are significantly less likely to graduate from high school. Consider the long-term societal impact of that statistic.

Reading struggles have many causes, but research consistently shows that too many schools still use outdated and ineffective instructional methods. A study by the National Council on Teacher Quality found that 40% of teacher preparation programs teach approaches that contradict current research. Additionally, 72% of elementary special education and K–2 teachers report using these outdated methods in their classrooms. At the heart of school choice is the vital role parents play in ensuring their children receive effective reading instruction. One key step is selecting a school that uses an evidence based reading curriculum with strong support in phonics and phonemic awareness.

Families should look for schools that build their reading instruction on five essential pillars known as the Science of Reading:

• Phonemic awareness (the ability to hear and manipulate sounds)

• Phonics

• Fluency

• Vocabulary

• Comprehension

The Science of Reading is not a curriculum, but a comprehensive, research-based approach supported by decades of scientific study. It not only helps educators identify the root causes of reading difficulties, but also provides a proven, systematic method for helping children master essential reading skills.

As more and more families explore alternative learning models in pursuit of the most effective education, many search for schools that prioritize the Science of Reading in their instructional practices. At West Virginia Virtual Academy, 100% of our elementary teachers are trained in the Science of Reading and apply its principles to close skill gaps and help students thrive.

At home, families can also take simple but powerful steps to support reading growth. Read together. Compare and contrast books and their movie adaptations. Listen to audiobooks. The West Virginia public library system offers a wealth of free resources families can use to immerse children in the world of reading.

As parents, we have the power to give our children the best chance at success—and it begins with reading. By embracing the Science of Reading and partnering with teachers, we can nurture a love of learning and help our children unlock their full potential. Let’s commit to giving them the tools, support, and encouragement they need to build a bright and fulfilling future.