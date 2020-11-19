Opinion: A noticeable change in leadership culture: Why not in West Virginia, indeed

From The Register-Herald of Beckley:

We were pleased to see Jina Belcher promoted to lead the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority for all of the obvious reasons that her résumé and portfolio of work clearly enunciate.

But just as important as her appointment, perhaps more so, is this sharp message: gender diversity in critical economic, community and development leadership positions speaks highly of how we can and should regard one another – that all perspectives are valued and important, that women can, indeed, lead the charge, achieve success for the greater good and bring along others who may not have been previously invited. Their presence at the table of decision makers is refreshing, especially in a county and a city where too many rules have been written and enforced by a reliable stable of older Caucasian men – in many instances, to their own benefit.

Belcher’s appointment is the most recent sign that makes us hopeful for the community’s future – and a change in culture. …

