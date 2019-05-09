One of West Virginia’s oldest artist cooperative, Artists at Work in Elkins, is fighting for survival

By ELIANA McCUTCHEON

The Inter-Mountain

Marj Moses, vice president of Artists at Work, works away on her handmade jewelry. (The Inter-Mountain photo by Eliana McCutcheon)

ELKINS, W.Va. — Artists at Work, located downtown on South Davis Avenue, is one of the oldest artist cooperatives in West Virginia. It was established in 1993, has never been closed and has even been used as a model for other artist cooperatives.

The gallery features 18 artists, including photographers, painters, a jeweler, one wood turner, an author, poets, zine and fiber artists, and textile artists.

“This is pretty much the only place in Elkins where you can buy handcrafted, genuine art. Everything in here is made by an individual, or two individuals working together. It’s handmade art,” said wood turner Dave Shombert, president of Artists at Work.

Read the entire article

See more from The Inter-Mountain