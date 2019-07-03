Once touted as an economic boon, W.Va. intermodal facility faces auction block

By Phil Kabler for The Charleston Gazette-Mail

An aerial view of the Heartland Intermodal Gateway facility in Prichard, W.Va.

PRICHARD, W.Va. — Once touted as a key economic development tool for southwestern and central West Virginia, the $32 million Heartland Intermodal Gateway is likely to shut down this fall, and go on the auction block within a year, Transportation Secretary Byrd White said Tuesday.

Members of the state Port Authority on Tuesday authorized White to negotiate a short-term contract with a private entity to operate the intermodal facility in the interim, with the intent of selling the 100-acre road-to-rail cargo transfer station at Prichard, Wayne County, at auction within a year.

White said that Norfolk Southern railroad, which donated much of the property for the intermodal facility, will stop service to it in October unless the railroad is able to reach a 15,000-container-a-year threshold. …

Read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/business/once-touted-as-an-economic-boon-wv-intermodal-facility-faces/article_3bf7410b-8759-5b9a-8d75-55ff4281bff9.html