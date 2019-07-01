On track for new record: Permit sales for Hatfield-McCoy trail in W.Va. up 10 percent from 2018

By Greg Jordan, The Bluefield Daily Telegram

BRAMWELL. W.Va. — Increasing trail permit sales and more local business activity were signs Thursday of the continued economic stimulus being seen along the Pocahontas Trail, Mercer County’s branch of the Hatfield-McCoy ATV Trail.

As of Thursday, trail permit sales were up 10.2 percent over last year’s. The final number for trail permit sales will be tabulated in November. Bluefield Daily Telegraph photo by Jessica Nuzzo

In 2018, a total of 50,031 permits were sold to riders going on the trail system, according to Jeffrey Lusk, executive director of the Hatfield-McCoy Trail Authority. As of Thursday, trail permit sales were up 10.2 percent over last year’s. The final number for trail permit sales will be tabulated in November.

“It looks like we could top 55,000 annual riders in 2019,” Lusk said. “We’re up right now and we’re only halfway through the year.” …

