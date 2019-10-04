Officials in Parkersburg, Wood County, W.Va., officials discuss ‘backpackers’, homeless problem

By BRETT DUNLAP, Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — If someone is in the area as part of a recovery program, local officials want to make sure he or she has somewhere to go after the program.

This would involve those who have successfully completed the program or not completed the program. Local officials want to make sure those leaving recovery programs here aren’t just put out in the local community and increase the area’s homeless population.

If someone was dropped off in the area and can’t get home, officials want to see what can be done to assist those people to get back to where they came from as well. …

Officials have been receiving a growing number of complaints against people wandering about the streets of town at all hours of the day and night. Because many of them wear backpacks, they have been nicknamed the “backpackers” or the “backpack people” by some area residents. …

