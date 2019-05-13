Officials differ on how to reform West Virginia’s emergency services structure

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State and county officials are butting heads over the best way to reform the troubled Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

The governor’s office wanted to give permanent oversight of the division to the West Virginia National Guard and take the guard from underneath the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety and make it a cabinet-level position.

It still wants to create a new position to be between the governor and state agencies to handle emergencies and natural disasters.

