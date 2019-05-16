Obituary: Guy Harry Stewart

Guy Harry Stewart, 95, of Morgantown, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born February 12, 1924, in Keyser, WV, a son of the late Thomas and Martha (Mills) Stewart.

Friends and family will be received at Hastings Funeral Home, 153 Spruce St., Morgantown, W.Va., on Friday, May 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. Visitation will continue at Wesley United Methodist Church, 503 N. High St., Morgantown, on Saturday, May 18, from 12 noon until the time of the funeral services at 1 p.m., with Rev. Dr. Randall Flanagan officiating.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation services will follow the service.

Dr. Stewart was a lifelong member of Wesley United Methodist Church, where he taught couples classes for many years.

Dr. Stewart was named Dean/Emeritus of the West Virginia School of Journalism in 1989 after serving in that capacity for 20 years. Prior to that time, he was Director of Graduate Studies and Professor of Journalism, 1960-1969. He was Director of Public Relations and Associate Professor of Journalism at Tennessee Tech, 1950-1960. Early in his career he worked part-time for Mineral Daily News-Tribune, Cumberland Evening Times, Wheeling Intelligencer and Chicago Tribune.

His publications include A Touch of Charisma (A History of the 4-H Club Program in West Virginia) and he co-authored The Journalism Practitioner in American Universities. He also has written numerous articles in professional journals.

He was President of Kappa Tau Alpha, national journalism honorary, 1980-82, and was presented that organization’s Top Adviser Award in 1987. He chaired and served on many committees of both University and national professional organizations. Stewart was a member of the Order of Vandalia.

He was a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy in World War II and served in the Pacific. He was a District Governor 7530 of Rotary and attended Rotary International in London, England. He also received The Edward Kelley Award at Keyser High School.

Jackson’s Mill, The State 4-H Camp and the 4-H program were important in his life – in fact we thought his blood was green. He chaired the fund drive for a new swimming pool at The Mill and was instrumental in the remodeling of a couple of the cottages.

He and his wife were principal owners of WJCF-FM, Westover, 1981-88; he has served as advertising / promotion consultant for Pat Stewart Realtors for almost 20 years. Guy received his B.S.J. degree (1948, journalism) and M.A. degree (1949, history) from West Virginia University. His Ph.D. degree (1957, history) is from the University of Illinois.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Patricia Ann Groves Stewart, founder of Pat Stewart Realtors; children, Honorable Diane Lepley, Magistrate Judge of the Superior Court, Jeff Stewart, Broker of Pat Stewart Realtors and his wife, Sondra of Morgantown, daughter-in-law, Heidi Stewart; grandchildren, Brandon, Troy, Guy and Will Stewart; brother, William Stewart; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his son, Thomas C. Stewart, Attorney at Law, and sisters, Lorna Bright and Delores Kopel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church, 503 N. High St., Morgantown, WV 26505 to be used for the Thomas C. Stewart Scholarship Fund, the WVU Foundation, 1 Waterfront Place, 7th Floor, Morgantown, WV 26501-5952 to the WV Jackson’s Mill Endowment Fund #34064 or to the WVU Foundation, 1 Waterfront Place, 7th Floor, Morgantown, WV 26501-5952 to the Guy H. Stewart Scholarship Fund #3S486.

