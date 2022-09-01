Nucor gives update on West Virginia steel mill project

By Fred Pace, The Herald-Dispatch

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Construction on the Nucor steel mill north of Huntington should start later this year or by January 2023, company executives said at the annual West Virginia Chamber of Commerce Business Summit at The Greenbrier on Wednesday.

“We have committed to purchase, or have purchased, over 80% of all the steel-making equipment we will need,” said John Farris, Nucor West Virginia vice president and general manager.

Nucor announced in January its plans to build its new electric arc furnace sheet mill at the Mason County, West Virginia, community of Apple Grove, about 28 miles north of downtown Huntington.

Farris said the company has submitted about 10% to 15% of the construction contracts needed to build the new facility.

“We have selected two contractors so far — one civil contractor and one concrete contractor,” he said. “One from West Virginia and one not from West Virginia, but our plan is to hire as many West Virginia-based construction contractors as possible.”