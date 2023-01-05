NRGRDA teams up with WVU Industrial Extension Program to offer discounted training courses in Beckley during first quarter of 2023

WV Press Release Sharing

BECKLEY, W.Va. — The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) has teamed up with the West Virginia University Industrial Extension Program to offer a series of low-cost training courses to be held in Beckley in the first quarter of 2023. The classes will be offered to business owners, employees, and individuals in the counties represented by NRGRDA and the WV Hive including Summers, Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, Webster, Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Mercer, Wyoming, McDowell, Mingo, and Logan County.

Jenna Grayson, NRGRDA director of business expansion and retention, said the courses are being offered for $25-$50 which is heavily discounted and will be a huge support for a variety of businesses and industries.

Event links and course descriptions:

Leadership 101 – February 16

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/leadership-101-tickets-489002518697

Lean Manufacturing – March 2

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/leadership-101-tickets-489002518697

OSHA 10-Hour General Industry Training – March 22/23

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/10-hour-osha-general-industry-training-event-tickets-487062255317

About New River Gorge Regional Development Authority: The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority’s (NRGRDA) mission is to initiate, facilitate and support the economic and community development efforts within the counties of Fayette, Nicholas, Raleigh, and Summers located in this region of southern West Virginia. NRGRDA stimulates the regional economy through business expansion and retention efforts, including an extensive portfolio of financial services; the management of sites for new companies locating to our region; and serving as a point of access for local service providers which offer a variety of technical assistance for business owners.

The West Virginia Hive is the entrepreneurship program of the NRGRDA and the administrator of the Country Roads Angel Network (CRAN). More can be found at https://nrgrda.org/