NRGRDA hosting inaugural Showcase and Soiree on Dec. 15 at Summit Bechtel Reserve

West Virginia Press Association

BECKLEY, W.Va. – The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) invites the community to attend its inaugural Showcase and Soiree at 5 p.m. Friday, December 15, in the Main Dining Hall at JW Marriott Jr. Leadership Center at Summit Bechtel Reserve, 2550 Jack Furst Drive in Glen Jean.

Jina Belcher, who has led the NRGRDA for the past three years, said a reception, dinner and presentations are planned. “It is privilege for all of us at NRGRDA, including the West Virginia Hive and our partners, to showcase the remarkable work and achievements that have made a profound impact on the New River Gorge,” said Belcher. “This community event is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate our collective success. Throughout the evening, guests will be immersed in the power of regionalism, as we share the inspiring tales of individuals and businesses that have thrived alongside NRGRDA. From revitalizing local communities to fostering economic growth, we’ve worked together to truly transform the New River Gorge into a thriving hub of opportunity.”

Judy Moore, deputy director of NRGRDA and executive director of the WV Hive, added, “It will be an evening of impact sharing, engaging conversations, and a true sense of community.” Earlier that day, the WV Hive is hosting in Beckley its annual Open House and Awards celebration, bestowing awards to clients in eight categories and meeting future businesses and entrepreneurs.

Registration for the NRGRDA Showcase and Soiree is at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nrgrda-showcase-and-soiree-tickets-771877415127?aff=oddtdtcreator

About New River Gorge Regional Development Authority: The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority’s (NRGRDA) mission is to initiate, facilitate and support the economic and community development efforts within the counties of Fayette, Nicholas, Raleigh, and Summers located in this region of southern West Virginia. NRGRDA stimulates the regional economy through business expansion and retention efforts, including an extensive portfolio of financial services; the management of sites for new companies locating to our region; and serving as a point of access for local service providers which offer a variety of technical assistance for business owners.

The West Virginia Hive is the entrepreneurship program of the NRGRDA. More can be found at https://nrgrda.org/