NRGRDA and WV Hive sponsor Women’s Expo March 21-23, shining the light on many contributions by women in the region

BECKLEY, W.Va. – The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) and its entrepreneurial arm – the West Virginia Hive – are major sponsors of the Woman of the Year reception and Women’s Expo being held March 21-23 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. This is the 26th year Southern Communications has organized this popular networking and vendor event.

NRGRDA Executive Director Jina Belcher said it is important to shine the light on the many contributions being made by women throughout southern West Virginia. “As someone who grew up in McDowell County and chose to get a great education in Mercer County and land in Raleigh County for a stimulating career, I see firsthand every day the many valuable sacrifices and achievements made by female leaders to make the New River Gorge region special,” she said.

Judy Moore, NRGRDA’s deputy director and executive director of the WV Hive, is a Nicholas County native who came home after working many years in the northern part of the state. “The Women’s Expo is a great showcase for the businesses and non-profit organizations of the region,” said Moore. “We are excited to see so many of our local businesses participating in this long-standing Spring celebration at the Women’s Expo.”

Tickets for the Mixer and Woman of the Year Award celebration are $10 and must be purchased in advance. Free and discount coupons are available across southern West Virginia. A list of locations are available at womanwv.com. Vendor spaces are sold out.

About New River Gorge Regional Development Authority and West Virginia Hive Network: The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority’s (NRGRDA) mission is to initiate, facilitate and support the economic and community development efforts within the counties of Fayette, Nicholas, Raleigh, and Summers. More can be found at https://nrgrda.org/ The West Virginia Hive – NRGRDA’s entrepreneurial arm – offers business advising and professional technical assistance for new and existing business owners throughout a 13-county region of southern West Virginia. Learn more at wvhive.com