Novel on W.Va. newspaper is ‘Enough’

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — C.D. “Tony” Hylton III is the former publisher of the Hinton Daily News and a member of a “West Virginia newspaper family.”

His novel Enough focuses on what a positive impact a strong newspaper can have in a community.

Enough is about a crusading young small town newspaper publisher who takes on the corrupt political machine in fictional Jordan County in southern West Virginia in 1960. In response to his principled brand of journalism, two political kingpins set in motion a conspiracy that results in the Lawnsville Crier being burned to the ground and a plot hatched to murder Publisher Rick Hill on a deserted country road.

Enough is published by Headline Books of Terra Alta and was introduced at the 2019 West Virginia Book Festival in Charleston in October.

Looking West Virginia newspapers came naturally to Hylton. His father was long-time managing editor of the Logan Banner and his mother was community news editor there for many years. Hylton’s uncle, Charles Martin Whited, was the official biographer for John Knight of the Knight-Ridder newspaper chain.

You can contact Hylton at hylton.tony@gmail.com.