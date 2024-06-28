Notice of updated hours at Grant County Bank branches

West Virginia Press Association

PETERSBURG, W.Va. — The Grant County Bank, a trusted community bank serving the Potomac Highlands region for over 120 years, today announced updated operating hours across six branch locations, effective July 1st, 2024.

George Ford, Grant County Bank President and CEO, stated, “We have made the adjustment in hours based on evolving customer usage patterns across our branch network. We feel that the new hours at each location match the times that customers want to do business with us.”

The updated hours of operation are as follows:

Petersburg (Main Branch)

Lobby: Monday–Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to noon

Drive-Thru: Monday–Thursday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to noon

Lobby: Monday–Friday 9 a.m to 5 p.m., Saturday closed

Drive-Thru: Monday–Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday closed

Lobby: Monday–Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to noon

Drive-Thru: Monday–Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to noon

Lobby: Monday–Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to noon

Drive-Thru: Monday–Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to noon

Lobby: Monday–Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to noon

Drive-Thru: Monday–Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to noon

Lobby: Monday–Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to noon

Drive-Up: Monday–Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to noon

Lobby: Monday—Friday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Drive-Thru: Monday—Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Please note that the Riverton branch hours have remained the same.

Customers can also access their accounts 24/7, 365 days a year through the bank’s digital banking platforms, including online and mobile banking.

For more details on the updated branch hours, please visit GrantCountyBank.com.

About Grant County Bank

The Grant County Bank was chartered as a West Virginia state bank on August 6, 1902 and began operations on August 15 with its first office in Petersburg, WV. Our mission of providing financial services and products to families, small businesses, and the agricultural community has served both our customers and the bank well over the years.

Subsequently, The Grant County Bank has expanded its marketplace throughout the Potomac Highlands and now operates a total of seven offices in six counties. After more than a century of continued service, The Grant County Bank is truly “Committed to The Communities We Serve” and is a subsidiary of Highlands Bankshares, Inc., also headquartered in Petersburg, WV.