North Central WV aviation partners hosting first North Central West Virginia Girls in Aviation Day Saturday, Sept. 24

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Aerospace partners from across the region are coming together to host the first North Central West Virginia Girls in Aviation Day event on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 am to 2 pm.

The event takes place at the Pierpont Community & Technical College’s National Aerospace Education Center, located at 1050 East Benedum Industrial Drive, Bridgeport, WV 26330. It is open to the public and aimed at middle to high school age girls who must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Participating businesses include the North Central West Virginia Airport, Aurora Flight Sciences – A Boeing Company, MHIRJ Aviation, Pratt Whitney, The Thrasher Group, EMS, EASW, HQ Aero, Civil Air Patrol, Katherine Johnson NASA IV&V Education Resource Center, Fairmont State University, Pierpont Community and Technical College, WV National Guard, West Virginia University, and others.

There will be a variety of hands-on activities available, as well as opportunities to meet people representing some of the many different careers in the aviation industry. Activities include flight simulators, static display of aircraft, a dress-up aviation photo booth, drones, and more. There will be fun giveaways and one person will win a FREE Discovery Flight! The first 250 girls in attendance will receive swag bags sponsored by the participating entities.

Please like the event’s Facebook page for updates: https://fb.me/e/3TExnY34o

Girls in Aviation Day was started by the Women in Aviation International organization in 2015 and is celebrated annually on September 24 by thousands across the globe. This will be the first year that an associated event is being held in North Central West Virginia.