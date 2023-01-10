By Josiah Cork, WV News

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — As 2023 gets underway, businesses are coming off what appeared to be a strong holiday season and turning their attention to the new year.

According to most experts, the outlook for businesses in 2023 appears promising.

“From everything I’ve seen so far, I feel pretty optimistic about 2023. The national report I saw said that the retail sales in December were promising,” said Kathy Wagner, president of the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce.

Joe Bell, director of corporate communications for the Cafaro Company, which owns Meadowbrook Mall, is also optimistic.

“I think the good news is that we expect the economy to stabilize a little bit in 2023,” he said. “That’s always good whenever people feel more certain about their circumstances. Consumer confidence is a very big part of what goes into the retail equation, so we’re hoping that that is going to brighten things up…

To read more: https://www.wvnews.com/theet/news/north-central-west-virginia-business-leaders-discuss-their-expectations-hopes-for-2023/article_0aad7fd4-8c5f-11ed-9b5a-bbe2844bf856.html