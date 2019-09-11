Nonprofits stretch resources to meet demands of an aging population in W.Va.

By Joseph LaFave, The Journal of Martinsburg

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — As the population ages and more members of the baby-boomer generation become senior citizens, organizations which care for these individuals are continuously trying to do more with less. For the nonprofit organizations which rely on donations and grants to serve their clientele, charity and giving events are vital to their success.

These same organizations, which are reliant on the goodwill of private citizens, are essential to the health and happiness of many senior members of the community.

“I have had home health four different times during the last few years…Those girls came every other day for three months until I healed up,” said Rosalee Hessler, 91, of Martinsburg. …

Read more: https://www.journal-news.net/journal-news/nonprofits-stretch-resources-to-meet-demands-of-an-aging-population/article_ea7e2c5b-4bc3-5794-bf40-e9f5d32c691e.html