No reported fatalities from tornado in W.Va., power outages may continue until Thursday

By Rebecca Carballo, the Charleston Gazette-Mail

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin looks at a pine tree that fell in James Menefee’s yard on Beaumont Road in the South Hills neighborhood of the city. KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Some Kanawha County residents remained in the dark Tuesday after Monday evening’s tornado took down trees and utility poles in its path from Alum Creek north through Charleston and up along the Elk River.

The tornado took down power lines and toppled trees into homes and cars across Charleston and South Charleston. Despite the heavy damage, no deaths were reported to Kanawha Metro 911.

Late Tuesday, the National Weather Service rated the twister an EF-1, with wind speeds up to 90 miles per hour on the Enhanced Fujita scale. By comparison, an EF-5 has wind gusts well over 200 mph.

Appalachian Power estimates that Kanawha County will be restored to full power by 10 p.m. Thursday. …

