Nine apply for interim seat on WV Supreme Court
By LACIE PIERSON
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Nine men have applied to sit on the West Virginia Supreme Court on a temporary basis until West Virginians vote on a permanent replacement for former Justice Menis Ketchum in November.
The list includes attorneys from as far north as Wheeling and as far south as Lewisburg and Williamson, and among the applicants are House of Delegates Speaker Tim Armstead, R-Kanawha, and Republican U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins, who indicated Tuesday that he will seek election to the Mountain State’s highest court.
Only one of the applicants, Martin Sheehan, of Wheeling, has filed his candidacy to seek election to the term, which ends in 2020.
