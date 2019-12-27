New Year’s Day hikes offered at 10 West Virginia state parks

From Herald Dispatch staff and wire reports

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Several West Virginia state parks and forests are offering free New Year’s Day hikes next week. Hiking is one of the main reasons visitors from inside and outside the state travel to parks, West Virginia State Parks Chief Sam England said in a news release.

Hikers start out on a 2-mile hike through Kanawha State Forest for the First Day Hike event in this Jan. 1, 2018, file photo. Several West Virginia state parks and forests are offering free New Year’s Day hikes next week.

“People enjoy the solitude of the forest and trails as well as the activity and exercise that hiking offers,” he said.

He encourages people who don’t normally hike in the winter to get out and explore the trails during this time. “Winter hiking is a unique experience. Seasonal changes can make the same trail hiked in June unfamiliar in January due to foliage, wildlife activity and temperatures,” he said.

West Virginia participates in America’s State Parks First-Day Hike initiative, according to a news release from the state parks. Free, guided hikes are led by state park naturalists and superintendents. …

Read more: https://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/new-year-s-day-hikes-offered-at-west-virginia-state/article_d3572d34-11c6-5be6-9c30-1cbcd517e9f8.html