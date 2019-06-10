New West Virginia Sunday alcohol law takes effect

By ERIC HRIN

Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — At the Sports Grill Lounge Sunday in Fairmont, no one took advantage of a new law permitting certain types of businesses to serve alcohol to customers on Sundays as early as 10 a.m. statewide.

“I didn’t have nobody come in until after 1:30 that bought beer,” Ron Carr, who works at the business, said.

However, he thought that would change as people became aware of the new law, which took effect beginning this past weekend.

