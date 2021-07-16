New West Virginia craft brewery launches unique promo

By Tina Alvey, The Register-Herald

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Big Draft Brewing hasn’t yet poured its first draft or served its first pretzel, but downtown White Sulphur Springs’ new craft brewery is definitely on top of its promotional game.

Slated to open later this month, the brewery has come up with a unique lifetime benefit program, dubbed the Dry Creek Society, for its soon-to-be regular customers.

For a one-time fee of $1,000, Dry Creek Society members will receive a numbered, commemorative coin which entitles them to one beer on the house every day for life, according to a recent news release. Member benefits don’t stop at the tap, however. Those who pay the initial fee will also receive a 10 percent discount on all purchases — beer, food and swag — available at Big Draft Brewing, as well as VIP access to all tap release parties and other special events, along with a Big Draft Brewing Beer League T-shirt to wear on those special occasions.

Founding partner and head brewer J.W. Groseclose sees this initial promotional endeavor at the brewery as a way for those who support White Sulphur and its array of new businesses to take part in the city’s resurgence…

To read more: https://www.register-herald.com/news/state_region/new-craft-brewery-launches-unique-promo/article_84fbeb45-e25a-54b4-a0b3-31375d843f7f.html