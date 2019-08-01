New W.Va. Autumn Colors Express excursions to be announced Friday

By Phil Kabler for HD Media

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – After innumerable obstacles, setbacks and delays, organizers of fall train excursions that will replace the long-running New River Train said Wednesday they will make an official launch announcement Friday, Aug. 2, and plan to put tickets on sale Monday, Aug. 5.

“Hopefully, we can get some momentum going and get people talking about it,” Lou Capwell, with Railway Excursion Management Co. (Railexco), said Wednesday of the long-delayed announcement of the Autumn Colors Express. …

