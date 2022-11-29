New River Gorge Regional Development Authority adds Beth Epperson as contracts and procurement specialist

WV Press Release Sharing

BECKLEY, W.Va. – Beth Epperson is joining the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) as Contracts and Procurement Specialist for its West Virginia Hive entrepreneurial arm. She will also be responsible for the administration of the NRGRDA’s loan portfolio. Earlier in her career, Epperson worked at the 4-C Economic Development Authority for 11 years, which later became the NRGRDA.

Beth Epperson

“We reached back into our organization’s past to call on Beth, whose extensive experience in contracts and procurement will add another valuable business and economic development capability for our work throughout southern West Virginia,” said Jina Belcher, NRGRDA’s executive director.

A lifelong Oak Hill and Fayette County resident, Epperson brings many years of experience at regional organizations such as Class VI River Runners, 4-C Economic Development Authority, and Summit Bechtel Reserve, the fourth high adventure base and permanent home of the Boy Scouts of America’s National Scout Jamboree.

Epperson is involved in the community as a member of the board of directors of the Friends of New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce, and the Oak Hill High/Collins High Alumni Association. She graduated from Oak Hill High School and earned her Associate of Science degree in Medical Secretarial Studies at West Virginia Institute of Technology. Beth also serves her church, Calvary Baptist Church in Oak Hill, as Clerk.

Judy Moore, executive director of the WV Hive and deputy director of NRGRDA, said in addition to her other responsibilities Epperson will also assist WV Hive and NRGRDA clients in identifying, pursuing and winning federal and state contracts for local and regional businesses. “The federal government awarded nearly $637 billion in contracts during 2020-2021, and the state and local government procure many services and products we offer locally,” said Moore. “Beth is highly knowledgeable and looking forward to leveraging these opportunities on behalf of business owners in the WV Hive service area.”

About New River Gorge Regional Development Authority: The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority’s (NRGRDA) mission is to initiate, facilitate and support the economic and community development efforts within the counties of Fayette, Nicholas, Raleigh, and Summers located in this region of southern West Virginia. NRGRDA stimulates the regional economy through business expansion and retention efforts, including an extensive portfolio of financial services; the management of sites for new companies locating to our region; and serving as a point of access for local service providers which offer a variety of technical assistance for business owners.

The West Virginia Hive is the entrepreneurship program of the NRGRDA and the administrator of the Country Roads Angel Network (CRAN). More can be found at https://nrgrda.org/