New River CTC upcoming children’s novel writing workshop

​BEAVER, W.Va. — Aspiring and practicing writers of children’s fiction are invited to participate in a fun and informative three-week class beginning Thursday, April 11th at 10 a.m.,via an audio conference call through New River Community and Technical College.

“Some of the best and most entertaining reading material today is children’s fiction,” Instructor Belinda Anderson said. “It’s a joy to write and your audience is enthusiastically responsive. I’ve never had an adult stand up after a presentation I made and yell, ‘Group hug!’ But that happened to me with a child who did just that in an elementary classroom.”

The class will be conducted through one-hour conference calls that include lecture, with time for questions and participant sharing, and group e-mail follow-up as needed. Students can attend the class with an internet conference call connection or by phone. No high-speed internet is required.

Anderson’s workshop will include traits and interests of the children’s novel reader and entertaining snippets from some of the best books in the genre, as well as tips and tools on writing for children and opportunities to write. The workshop is designed both for writers who would like to develop new ideas or hone their skills for current projects.

Anderson’s books include a fantasy novel for children, Jackson vs. Witchy Wanda. Read Aloud West Virginia chose to include her book for its recently published Read around West Virginia map, which features such authors as Pearl S. Buck and Booker T. Washington. “This is the kind of story young readers will devour in one swift gulp … Its characters are unusual and well developed,” wrote reviewer Phyllis Wilson Moore.

Anderson has served as a judge of writing by children for both West Virginia Writers, Inc., and the West Virginia Library Commission. Learn more about Belinda and her work at www.BelindaAnderson.com.

The cost for the class is $95. The registration deadline is March 19th, 2024. Participants will be emailed the conference call number and access codes after registering for the class.

Visit www.newriver.edu/community for information on upcoming classes or register for the course or contact Gloria Kincaid (304-793-6101, [email protected]).

Learn more about Anderson and her work online at http://www.BelindaAnderson.com.

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Mykah F. Price

Director of Communications

New River Community and Technical College

Phone: 304-929-5450

New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeast and south-central West Virginia: Fayette, Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Nicholas, Pocahontas, Raleigh, Summers and Webster. The College offers classes online, in Beaver at the Raleigh County Campus, in Ghent at the Advanced Technology Center, in Hinton at Summers County ARH Hospital, in Lewisburg at the Greenbrier Valley Campus, in Marlinton at One Room University, in Princeton at the Mercer County Campus and in Summersville at the Nicholas County Campus.

New River CTC’s Workforce Education Division provides community education classes and employable educational opportunities including noncredit courses, workforce development programs and customized training.

New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from the Greenbrier Valley Campus (Lewisburg), Mercer County Campus (Princeton), Nicholas County Campus (Summersville) and Raleigh County Campus (Beaver).