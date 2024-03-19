New River Community and Technical College Foundation Scholarship application is open for Fall 2024 semester

BEAVER, W.Va. — The New River Community and Technical College Foundation scholarship application is now open for the Fall 2024 semester.

New students, current students, and graduating high school seniors from high schools in the college’s nine-county service region are encouraged to apply. Scholarships are based on a variety of criteria including financial need, program of study, academic merit, and community service. Each year, the New River CTC Foundation provides $125,000 in scholarships for students.

“The foundation is excited to offer these scholarship opportunities to support the educational aspirations of students in our community,” said Michael Green, Chief of Staff/Vice President of External Affairs and Executive Director of the New River Community and Technical College Foundation. “The more scholarships that are awarded, the more students receive much-needed financial assistance to reach their academic and career goals.”

The application is now open and will remain open until May 3, 2024.

The mission of the New River Community and Technical College Foundation is to secure financial resources that complement the college’s efforts in providing higher education and enhanced workplace skills. By providing scholarships, the New River CTC Foundation aims to optimize student access to educational programs and services and to enhance the overall student experience.

For more information about the foundation and the scholarship application process and available opportunities, please visit the New River Community and Technical College Foundation website at https://nrctcf.org/scholarship-application/ or contact Donna Lafferty at 304-929-6734 or email [email protected].