New manufacturing facility announced for Wood County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice and officials of Japan-based SOMAR, on June 3, announced that SOMAR will establish a facility to manufacture an epoxy resin product used in the automotive sector.

The new facility will be located in Wood County within the Polymer Alliance Zone Industrial Park, utilizing an existing building for operations. SOMAR plans to invest a minimum of $2.5 million, creating employment opportunities for 25 individuals.

SOMAR, a family-owned company headquartered in Tokyo, supplies renowned companies such as Toyota and Ford. This strategic move by SOMAR marks a significant investment in West Virginia’s burgeoning automotive and polymer sectors.

“We are thrilled to welcome SOMAR to West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said. “We have quickly become a great home for global manufacturers, because we make it very easy for them to succeed. I cannot wait to see the positive changes Somar will bring to Wood County and the new opportunities for our hard working citizens. Small businesses are the backbone of the Mountain State, and we’ll continue to support them in every way possible.”

“We evaluated several options for our U.S. manufacturing facility, and West Virginia’s proposals and services were the best among them,” SOMAR Corp.’s President, Mr. Futoshi Sotani, said. “We’re so happy with our decision to invest in West Virginia. We look forward to growing our North America business from this new location. By leasing an existing building in the PAZ park, we can start production and begin serving our U.S. customers promptly.”

“SOMAR’S investment reflects the confidence international companies have in West Virginia’s skilled workforce and strategic advantages,” Secretary Mitch Carmichael of the WV Department of Economic Development said. “We look forward to a fruitful partnership that benefits both SOMAR and our state.”

“Our office has worked closely with SOMAR for over a year, showcasing West Virginia’s competitive advantages and facilitating their decision to choose our state over other contenders,” Mike Graney, Director of the WV Department of Economic Development, said. “We appreciated the opportunity to work closely with Wood County Economic Development, the Polymer Alliance Zone, and other partners to bring this innovative company to West Virginia.”

“As a long-serving Wood County Commissioner, I have worked with the Japanese companies that have located in our county and appreciate the quality job opportunities they provide for our citizens,” Commissioner David Blair Couch said. “I am delighted that SOMAR has chosen Wood County for this project and look forward to working with them.”

About SOMAR

SOMAR (somar.co.jp/english/) is a respected Japanese manufacturer specializing in epoxy resin for the automotive industry. With a strong commitment to quality and innovation, SOMAR serves leading automotive brands globally.