New industry in town: Pallet selling, liquidation on the rise in North Central West Virginia

By Steven Baublitz

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Pallet selling and liquidation, a popular business practice in surrounding states, is gaining popularity in the Mountain State, with a handful of businesses operating in North Central West Virginia.

Haddix Liquidations, located in Nutter Fort, has been operating for the past eight months and has seen plenty of success, according to owner Samantha Haddix.

Before she and husband Jason Haddix officially began their business, Samantha said she started out buying pallets, breaking them down and auctioning off items in her living room.

“I’d do like a live Facebook auction, so we did that for a while, and we were pretty successful with it. I realized I made money. It started strictly as a hobby. I’m a nurse, and I wasn’t looking to do anything different. And my husband works full time. We were driving to Ohio to buy the pallets. That’s when we realized there was nothing like that in the area, so as far as people selling pallets, that’s new to this area, but that’s not necessarily a new thing … That’s when we decided, ‘Hey,w let’s open something like that here.’ That’s kind of how it started,” she said…

