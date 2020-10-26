New grocery store in West Virginia offers ‘Oasis in a Food Desert’

By Heather Ziegler

WHEELING — When Judith Minder was 14, she worked behind the meat counter of the Niehaus Grocery store, a longtime business in South Wheeling. In the decades that followed, much of South Wheeling’s landscape changed, including the end of the grocery store.

Fast forward to 2020 and the South Wheeling Grocery has been resurrected from the past and is in the hands of Judith’s daughter, Lisa Minder.

Minder is the owner of the grocery store at 3801 Jacob St., which has been fully renovated by landlord Richard Niehaus. The Niehaus name had been associated with the grocery business since 1850 when J. Niehaus located in South Wheeling. That was followed by A. Niehaus Grocery and Meats in 1922, and the last store operated by J.K. Niehaus in 1952. The latter store closed up shop in 1982 and the building went on to house various businesses including a thrift shop.

Today, the store is a clean, bright work in progress as Minder fills shelves, coolers and freezers with items to serve eager customers…

