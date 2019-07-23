New foster care standards are met by six W.Va. state agencies

By Taylor Stuck The Herald-Dispatch



CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As the state continues to reform its foster care system, two organizations in Cabell County caring for foster youth in West Virginia are among the first in the state to meet the new rigorous standards to receive federal funding under the Family First Prevention Services Act.

Cammack Children’s Center and Pressley Ridge, along with four residential treatment programs in other parts of the state, have met the standards to be a designated qualified residential treatment program, or QRTP, said Laura Barno, director of Family First Implementation at the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, on Monday during a meeting of the Joint Committee on Health. The six facilities have a combined 40 beds. …

