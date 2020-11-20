New charitable foundation created to support West Virginia’s Cross Lanes Christian School

Release from The Warrior Foundation:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s Cross Lanes Christian School has a new ally – The Warrior Foundation Fund.

This new educational foundation will serve as an independently-governed, fundraising and capital development corporation dedicated to the advancement of Cross Lanes Christian School. Foundation founders and former alumni Drs. Steven and Mitri Ghareeb, and Steve Corbin are parents of current Cross Lanes students. They have committed to raise $1 Million over the next 12-15 months in current and deferred gifts to support campus improvements, new technology, faculty recruitment and retention and scholarships at the 47-year-old school.

The Warrior Foundation Fund will be governed by a mix of area business leaders, individuals and couples each of whom has contributed financially and in advance to ensure the Campaign’s goals and mission are met. “We are encouraged by the significant number of parents, grandparents, and alumni who have already stepped forward to support the Foundation,” said Dr. Steven Ghareeb, a South Charleston Dentist and Class of 1997 CLCS Graduate. A Christian Education is vital to the future of our society and our children.”

The Warrior Foundation provides a structure for personal, family, corporate and group giving that is focused on and responsive to the current and future challenges facing Cross Lanes Christian School.

The Warrior Foundation Campaign intends to address the CLCS’s aging infrastructure and support special programs, technology upgrades, faculty retention and provide tuition assistance. The formation of an Estate Planning/Planned Giving Committee is currently underway to facilitate deferred giving and estate gifts of significance for larger projects.

Since its inception in September, the Warrior Foundation and its Board have secured close to $100,000 in initial commitments, with a lead gift of $30,000. “Our Family of alumni, friends and benefactors is large and includes a number of medical, legal, and business professionals who’ve achieved tremendous success in life,” stated foundation co-founder Steve Corbin. “We believe that many of them can trace the roots of their success to their early years at Cross Lanes Christian School and will welcome the opportunity to give back with a gift to the Warrior Foundation.”

Those wishing to pledge support for the Warrior Foundation with a tax-deductible gift should contact: Paul J. Quin, Warrior Foundation Executive Director (952) 240-8262.