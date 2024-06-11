New Almost Heaven swing unveiling at Chief Logan State Park lodge

West Virginia Press Association

LOGAN, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Tourism in collaboration with the Hatfield-McCoy Convention & Visitors Bureau have announced a new Almost Heaven swing location nestled in the mountains of Logan County, West Virginia at Chief Logan State Park.

“The Hatfield McCoy Convention & Visitors Bureau is thrilled to showcase the newest Almost Heaven swing located beside the Chief Logan Lodge and Conference Center in Logan, WV,” said Hatfield-McCoy CVB Executive Director Debrina Williams. “The swing is easily accessible and will provide an amazing photo opportunity for both visitors and local residents with a spectacular backdrop of the beautiful mountains of West Virginia.”

This marks the 22nd Almost Heaven photo-op swing to become available to travelers to our great state. These beautiful wooden swings have been designed and hand-crafted by students at the Nicholas County Career and Technical Center. Visitors are encouraged to share their photos on social media using #AlmostHeaven.

“Since launching the Almost Heaven swings in 2022, our tourism partners across the state have patiently waited to receive one in their area,” said West Virginia Department of Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby. “A huge thank you goes to Governor Justice, who always embraces and encourages our big ideas. I’m thrilled to have a new swing available for folks to enjoy in Southern West Virginia at one of our cherished state parks. I encourage you to come and visit it and snap a photo there this summer.”

For a complete list of swing locations, click here. For more information about West Virginia and to plan your trip, visit www.WVtourism.com.