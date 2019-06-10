New ACL surgery at Marshall Health could cut time, pain for recovering athletes

By BISHOP NASH

The Herald-Dispatch

TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. — No single sinew in the human body is more notorious in the sports world — with the power to end an athlete’s season in an instant — than the anterior cruciate ligament, commonly known as the ACL.

When that little strip inside the knee is ruptured, the standard return is about nine months post-surgery — a time dominated by tedious physical therapy and throbs of pain, baby steps back to the field of play. Even if they do return, it’s estimated nearly 60% of athletes never return from an ACL injury with their former capability.

But a new procedure at Marshall Health may hold the potential for shortening recovery for ACL tears by months and with less pain — with sweeping ramifications for athletes and teams should future studies reinforce their early success.

