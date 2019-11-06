NCWV counties broadband study completed; findings to be shared with commissions next week

By JoAnn Snoderly, The Exponent Telegram

WHITE HALL, W.Va. — A broadband study covering six counties in North Central West Virginia is complete, and a meeting is scheduled for next week to brief county commissions on the results and opportunities.

In 2018, the Region VI Planning and Development Council was awarded a $125,000 Community Development Block Grant for a study of broadband needs in Harrison, Marion, Taylor, Doddridge, Monongalia and Preston counties.

The Federal Communications Commission defines broadband as a connection speed of at least 25 Mbps downstream and 3 Mbps upstream.

The purpose of the study is to help Region VI counties identify areas that might qualify for Community Development Block grants, funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, for broadband infrastructure projects. …

Read more: https://www.wvnews.com/theet/news/ncwv-counties-broadband-study-completed-findings-to-be-shared-with/article_159c02f7-bafe-5717-b280-56ae9cc27eb7.html