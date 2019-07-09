NCWV American Red Cross issues emergency blood call

From Matt Harvey for the Exponent Telegram of Clarksburg, W.Va.

The American Red Cross has issued an emergency blood call. Graphic by The American Red Cross

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The American Red Cross has issued an emergency call for eligible individuals of all blood types to give now and prevent delays in medical care.

About 450 fewer blood drives were organized by businesses and other community groups last week than during a typical week as people across the country celebrated the holiday with activities and travel. This led to about 17,000 fewer blood donations than needed for patients in a single week, causing the Red Cross to now have less than a three-day supply of most blood types available — and less than a two-day supply of type O blood — for patients. At least a five-day supply is desired, officials said.

Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urged to make an appointment to donate using the Blood Donor App, at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767. …

