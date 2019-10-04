NCWV Airport to receive more than $2.7 million in federal funding

By Charles Young, The Exponent Telegram

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — North Central West Virginia Airport will receive more than $2.7 million for its Essential Air Service program, according to the state’s senators.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., announced $2,799,357 from the Department of Transportation that will go toward the airport’s partnership with carrier SkyWest Airlines.

“Our airports in West Virginia are a vital source of economic activity in our state. Air travel is critical for economic growth and our state’s tourism industry. Ensuring that North Central West Virginia has safe, reliable air service has opened up the area to more visitors and new economic opportunities, including an aerospace industry that has generated more than $1 billion worth of economic impact in the surrounding region,” Manchin said. “As a member of the Senate Appropriations Transportation Subcommittee and one of the only aviators in the Senate, I always have our West Virginia airports in mind and will continue to ensure they receive the funding they need.” …

