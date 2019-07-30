National Science Foundation to keep W.Va. Green Bank Facility open

From The Intermountain

U.S. Senate Joe Manchin

GREEN BANK, W.Va. — The National Science Foundation recently made the decision not to close an observatory in West Virginia.

The foundation is an independent federal agency created to, among other goals, promote the progress of science, advance the national health and secure national defense, according to its website.

Among the facilities operated by the agency is the Green Bank Observatory located in Pocahontas County. In operation since 1957, the facility houses the Robert C. Byrd Green Bank Telescope — the largest fully-steerable object in the world. …

Read more: https://www.wvnews.com/news/wvnews/national-science-foundation-to-keep-wv-green-bank-facility-open/article_fe3a6886-87ab-5752-ac06-6c62e3ca8218.html