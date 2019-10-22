Naik companies sued; Neighboring businesses also name DuPont as defendant, two years after Parkersburg, W.Va., fire

By EVAN BEVINS, Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Another lawsuit has been filed over damages from the fire that erupted two years ago at the Intercontinental Export and Import Plastics warehouse off Camden Avenue, this one by neighboring businesses.

In addition to IEI, multiple businesses in the Naik group of companies and owner Saurabh Naik, the suit names DowDuPont Inc. as a defendant, alleging the chemical giant sent material to businesses that did not properly dispose of them rather than dispose of the material themselves.

The suit was filed Friday in Wood County Circuit Court on behalf of Broadway Industrial Park Inc., American Riverboat Co., Taxi Leasing Ltd., O.B. Inc. and Junkyard Inc., all of which are located at 300 Broadway Ave., next to the now-vacant warehouse site, as well as Ransford C. and Shelia D. Heckert. West Virginia Secretary of State office online records list Heckert family members as officers in each of the companies except O.B. Inc., records for which were not immediately available. …

Read more: https://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/local-news/2019/10/naik-companies-sued-neighboring-businesses-also-name-dupont-as-defendant-two-years-after-fire/