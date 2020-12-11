Mylan plant in West Virginia to shut down July 31, 1,500 jobs to be lost

The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mylan oral solid dose manufacturing facility in Morgantown is set to close July 31, with 1,500 jobs eliminated, according to parent company Viatris.

“Viatris intends to close down manufacturing operations at this facility by mid-2021. However, there will be no immediate employee reductions at the site,” Viatris said in a news release. “It is anticipated that the majority of production will continue for the next seven months, ending no later than July 31, 2021 and that the majority of employees impacted will remain employed until that time, when they will be offered comprehensive separation packages.”

This is part of a global restructuring initiative that the company anticipates will affect up to 20% of the global workforce in an effort to target “at least $1 billion in cost synergies to be achieved by the end of 2024 or sooner.”

The Chestnut Ridge facility is among 15 that Viatris will be closing, downsizing or divesting, the releases states…

