Murray Energy says no layoffs planned

By JENNIFER COMPSTON-STROUGH, for The Intelligencer of Wheeling, W.Va.

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — Murray Energy Corp. is not going out of business, nor is it planning any layoffs as a result of entering the bankruptcy process.

The company is stressing these points in communications with its employees after seeking Chapter 11 protection through the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Ohio earlier this week. Following the filing, which came Tuesday, the company issued a letter to employees that is available via a special website created to house information about the bankruptcy proceedings, https://cases-primeclerk.com/MurrayEnergy.

“It is important to understand that our filing is, at its core, an effort to continue to operate our mines today and tomorrow as we did yesterday — safely, responsibly and efficiently,” the letter states.

“To that end, the bankruptcy filing is supported by certain of Murray Energy’s senior lenders, who have agreed to provide the Company with cash to operate the business without disruption and is essential to positioning Murray Energy for future success.”

To help ease workers’ minds, the company included three pages of frequently asked questions and corresponding answers. It also established a toll-free hotline at 877-422-5170, where specific concerns can be addressed. …

