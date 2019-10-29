Murray Energy Corp. files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Company has coal mines in W.Va., Ohio and across nation

From The Intelligencer of Wheeling

WHEELING, WVa. — Murray Energy Corp. on Tuesday announced it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, which the company said would allow it to access $350 million in new debtor-in-possession financing as it works with lenders to restructure.

The filing Tuesday happened in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Ohio.

As part of the filing, and with support of the company’s creditors, Robert D. Moore has been named president and CEO of Murray Energy and Murray Energy Corp. He replaces Robert Murray in those roles. …

