Mountaineer Media announces Jina Belcher as second addition to 2024 Almost Heaven Classic panel discussion

West Virginia Press Association

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. — Mountaineer Media is excited to welcome Jina Belcher, Executive Director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA), as the second panelist for the 2024 Almost Heaven Classic (AHC) networking event in Fayette County, West Virginia.

Belcher, a champion for economic development in the region, will lend her deep expertise and fresh perspective to a panel discussion on West Virginia’s outdoor recreation economy that is spearheading revitalization of the state.

NRGRDA is the largest regional EDA in the state and encompasses the footprint of the federally protected lands of the National Park – Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, and Summers counties. Established to empower and connect communities, NRGRDA continues to foster a climate of economic prosperity and vibrant growth throughout Southern West Virginia.

Belcher joins Curtis Fleming, host and founder of the popular Discovery Channel fly fishing show, “Fly Rod Chronicles,” as a panelist during the 2024 Almost Heaven Classic’s Friday networking event at Adventures on the Gorge, just outside of Fayetteville, on June 7, 2024.

Following the panel discussion, celebrate as the sun sets with a live performance by West Virginia native and America’s Got Talent semi-finalist, Phil Bowen, as he closes the Friday festivities. The AHC welcomes everyone with open arms, dismantling the outdated “good old boys club” stereotype, fostering an inclusive environment. More than just a celebration, the AHC serves as the state’s premier professional retreat, providing a unique platform for collaboration and connection between small businesses, Fortune 500 companies, and aspiring professionals.

Whether you’re a small business owner seeking strategic partnerships, or a West Virginia professional gearing up for the next step in your career, this weekend promises to be an unmissable event. Don’t miss out, and secure your spot now!

Previous AHC Announcements:

Mountaineer Media has already announced several nuggets about the 2024 Almost Heaven Classic, including:

● Star USA Federal Credit Union returns as proud presenting sponsor

● A portion of event revenue supports Almost Heaven Scholarship Fund

● West Virginia Regional Technology Park returns as a key interactive sponsor

● Saturday’s golf outing is sold out; waitlist is open

More About the Almost Heaven Classic:

The Almost Heaven Classic is Mountaineer Media’s flagship gathering of passionate West Virginians who want to see the state succeed, grow, and prosper. The two-day weekend offers a Friday networking event and Saturday golf outing, serving as the state’s most inclusive professional event, with people from all over the country planning to attend.

In 2023, more than 200 people made their way to Canaan Valley for the inaugural celebration, which created a $150,000 economic impact on the region. Mountaineer Media anticipates 2024 to be even bigger with an extended networking event, the addition of a live music performance, and more giveaways during the golf outing. Best of all, the event is situated in our state’s most visited area, the New River Gorge region, home of America’s newest national park.