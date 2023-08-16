Mountain State Oral & Facial Surgery offering ‘Same Day Smile’ innovative new technology at all nine of its Tri-State offices

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Mountain State Oral & Facial Surgery (MSOFS) is now offering same-day dental implants at its nine regional offices in West Virginia, Virginia and Kentucky. The 3-D printing “Same Day Smile” technology is the first of its kind in the region. MSOFS expert staff are available at all nine offices for appointments five days a week for the patients’ convenience.

Dr. Jack Krajekian, Board Certified Oral and Facial Surgeon at MSOFS, said “Dental implants replace your missing teeth and restore the functionality of your mouth and teeth. Unlike standard dental implants that take several appointments to restore your smile, we place dental implants in a single visit,” he said. “This innovation is a huge step forward in technology and provides the convenience and affordability our patients deserve.”

Local patients among the first to experience the new same-day dental service offered their perspectives.

Daniel, who secured his new smile in the Beckley office, said “I received full implants – top and bottom. The folks at Mountain State walked me through the whole procedure and told me what to expect. They did the 3-D scans, printed and inserted my teeth all in the same day. What surprised me was how quick and easy the whole thing was. The best part of the experience was the hospitality of all of the Mountain State staff. I am very pleased with the service, and I would recommend it to my friends and family. It has simply changed my life significantly.”

Randy, who had the procedure done in the Teay’s Valley office, said “I cannot believe it. They feel like real teeth. Actually, better than my real teeth! The fact that it only took a day and they feel this good is amazing to me.”

Both patients cited the multiple benefits of the same-day dental implants: convenience, affordability, certified and licensed staff, and restored confidence with a new smile.

For more information about “Same Day Smile” services at Mountain State Oral & Facial Surgery, visit https://mtstateoms.com/same-day-smile.

Mountain State Oral and Facial Surgery offices are located throughout the tri-state region, including:

Charleston, WV – 869 Oakwood Road, Charleston, WV 25314

Huntington, WV – 3135 16th Street Road, Suite 20, Huntington, WV 25701

Kanawha City, WV – 4307 MacCorkle Avenue, SE, Charleston, WV 25304

Vinton, VA — 895 East Washington Avenue, Vinton, VA 24179

Ashland, KY – 2301 Lexington Avenue, Suite 120, Ashland, KY 41101

Beckley, WV – 150 Brookshire Lane, Beckley, WV 25801

Hurricane, WV – 100 Prestige Park Drive, Hurricane, WV 25526

Parkersburg, WV – 417 Grand Park Drive, Suite 103, Parkersburg, WV 26101

Princeton, WV – 220 Locust Street, Princeton, WV 24740