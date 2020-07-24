Mountain State Oral and Facial Surgery’s nine offices to participate in canned food drive to benefit neighbors

KANAWHA CITY, W.Va. – Mountain State Oral and Facial Surgery’s (MSOFS) nine offices will be collecting non-perishable canned foods starting Monday, July 27, through Friday, Aug. 28, to be donated to local food banks.

Patients can drop off donations in

the collection bins

Jack Krajekian, DMD, a MSOFS partner, invites patients and the general public to drop off canned foods (soup, chili, stews, canned meat or tuna, assorted vegetables, and beans) at any of its offices throughout West Virginia and Ashland, Ky. He said Mountain State Oral and Facial Surgery will match donations by purchasing an equal number of canned goods to double the effort to meet local food needs.

Dr. Krajekian said “many families are facing difficult times with the adverse health and economic impacts of coronavirus. We want to help our neighbors in need as well as restock food banks that are facing greater demands this year.”

The canned food will be donated to the following area food banks: Beckley Dream Center INC DBA Fishes and Loaves, Beckley; Tender Mercies Ministries, Princeton; Huntington City Mission, Huntington; Thrive Community Empowerment Center, Parkersburg; Hillcrest-Bruce Mission, Ashland; A More Excellent Way Ministries, Charleston and Kanawha City; and Christian Community Cupboard, Hurricane.

Mountain State Oral and Facial Surgery offices are located throughout the region, including:

Ashland, KY – 2301 Lexington Avenue, Suite 120, Ashland, KY 41101

Beckley, WV (two offices) – 150 Brookshire Lane, and 433 Carriage Drive, Beckley, WV 25801

Charleston, WV – 1215 Virginia Street, East, Charleston, WV 25301

Huntington, WV – 3135 16th Street Road, Suite 20, Huntington, WV 25701

Hurricane, WV – 100 Prestige Park Drive, Hurricane, WV 25526

Kanawha City, WV – 4307 MacCorkle Avenue, SE, Charleston, WV 25304

Parkersburg, WV – 47 Grand Park Drive, Suite 103, Parkersburg, WV 26101

Princeton, WV – 220 Locust Street, Princeton, WV 24740