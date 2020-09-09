Mountain State Oral and Facial Surgery’s nine offices donate $3,500 and canned food to area food banks

Release from Mountain State Oral and Facial Surgery

KANAWHA CITY, W.Va. — Mountain State Oral and Facial Surgery (MSOFS) presented $500 each and non-perishable canned foods to seven local food banks. Each of its nine offices collected canned food from July 27 through Aug. 28.

Area food banks receiving the donations included: Beckley Dream Center INC DBA Fishes and Loaves, Beckley; Tender Mercies Ministries, Princeton; Huntington City Mission, Huntington; Thrive Community Empowerment Center, Parkersburg; Hillcrest-Bruce Mission, Ashland; A More Excellent Way Ministries, Charleston and Kanawha City; and Christian Community Cupboard, Hurricane.

Jack Krajekian, DMD, a MSOFS partner, thanked his patients, area businesses and staff for their contributions to the community. Dr. Krajekian said “many families are facing greater food insecurity as a result of the adverse health and economic impacts of COVID-19. We want to help our neighbors as well as restock food banks trying to meet increased food requests this year.”

Mountain State Oral and Facial Surgery offices are located throughout the region, including:

Ashland, KY – 2301 Lexington Avenue, Suite 120, Ashland, KY 41101

Beckley, WV (two offices) – 150 Brookshire Lane, and 433 Carriage Drive, Beckley, WV 25801

Charleston, WV – 1215 Virginia Street, East, Charleston, WV 25301

Huntington, WV – 3135 16th Street Road, Suite 20, Huntington, WV 25701

Hurricane, WV – 100 Prestige Park Drive, Hurricane, WV 25526

Kanawha City, WV – 4307 MacCorkle Avenue, SE, Charleston, WV 25304

Parkersburg, WV – 47 Grand Park Drive, Suite 103, Parkersburg, WV 26101

Princeton, WV – 220 Locust Street, Princeton, WV 24740

More about MSOFS’ services: https://www.mtstateoms.com/