Most Charleston, W.Va. residents see power restored after tornado

By Rebecca Carballo, The Charleston Gazette-Mail



Jamie Rodgers uses a mobile battery to keep his phone charged Wednesday while he tries to find a contractor to come to his home on Scenic Drive, in Charleston, and remove a large tree that ripped down power lines when Monday’s EF-1 tornado struck. CRAIG HUDSON | Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Like many people across Kanawha County, Jaime Rodgers lost power in Monday’s tornado, but a tree fell on an electric line in his backyard, and it could be five days before a contractor can move it.

As of now, Rodgers said, he’s depending on a generator that is providing only enough power for his refrigerator and freezer.

Two days after the storm hit, he stood on his front lawn on Scenic Drive, in Charleston, making calls to see if he could get the damage taken care of sooner. His phone was plugged into a portable battery.

“I had to unplug my refrigerator just to charge the battery,” Rodgers said.

Most Charleston residents no longer are in the same predicament as Rodgers. …

Read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/capitol-most-residents-see-power-restored-after-tornado/article_95b893b1-9417-59d9-b254-57b791436d80.html



